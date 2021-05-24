Health staff getting ready for next battle

Health Ministry staff who have been involved in COVID-19 operations, will not have much rest.

This as the ministry is now preparing its staff for the new cyclone season which starts next month.

Minister responsible, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says some staff that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 operations are currently taking a break.

Article continues after advertisement

“For example FEMAT decamped two weeks ago so we’re able to give some of our staff rest and they thoroughly deserve their rest. Whilst in the process looking forward to how we going to respond to the cyclone season. We’ve encouraged the divisions to be able to meet with the commissioners and discuss with them as we prepare for the cyclone season. Which includes obviously the COVID-19 protocols.”

The Government is also working to not only ensure that ECs adhere to COVID-19 protocols, but that they are safe and secure for occupation.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard