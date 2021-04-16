Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|Woman ignored COVID-19 symptoms: PM|PM to make major announcement|Woman tests positive, greater Nadi, Lautoka area in lockdown|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:10 am

Health services for patients who are very sick and need immediate and ongoing treatment will continue to be delivered.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu highlighted this in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Tudravu says the Health Ministry is requesting relatives and those who regularly visit hospitals to reduce visitation at this time.

Article continues after advertisement

He has confirmed that dialysis patients around the Nadi and Lautoka containment areas can go through the border to access dialysis centres.

“We know them, we know their names, and we’ve got their names on a list that has been given to the Police team at the border. So all they need to do is identify themselves at the border, and access the service on time.”

Dr. Tudravu says in addition to this, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is putting together a tertiary level team to be stationed at the Sigatoka and Rakiraki Hospital.

He adds that this is to take on the role that the Lautoka Hospital usually provides in terms of secondary and tertiary health care.

“So those who get sick or injured during this time and need to access tertiary level care they can either go to Sigatoka Hospital or Rakiraki Hospital.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong stresses that Fijians need to recommit themselves to COVID safety practices that has helped us until we get herd immunity through the vaccine.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.