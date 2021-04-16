Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu

Health services for patients who are very sick and need immediate and ongoing treatment will continue to be delivered.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu highlighted this in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Tudravu says the Health Ministry is requesting relatives and those who regularly visit hospitals to reduce visitation at this time.

He has confirmed that dialysis patients around the Nadi and Lautoka containment areas can go through the border to access dialysis centres.

“We know them, we know their names, and we’ve got their names on a list that has been given to the Police team at the border. So all they need to do is identify themselves at the border, and access the service on time.”

Dr. Tudravu says in addition to this, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is putting together a tertiary level team to be stationed at the Sigatoka and Rakiraki Hospital.

He adds that this is to take on the role that the Lautoka Hospital usually provides in terms of secondary and tertiary health care.

“So those who get sick or injured during this time and need to access tertiary level care they can either go to Sigatoka Hospital or Rakiraki Hospital.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong stresses that Fijians need to recommit themselves to COVID safety practices that has helped us until we get herd immunity through the vaccine.