Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes on vaccination|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health PS re-emphasizes on vaccination

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 7:33 pm

The COVID-19 vaccine is Fiji’s path out of the pandemic stresses Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

Dr Fong says through safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine many Fijians can be protected.

He says more than 225,000 have already received at least one dose and called on more Fijians to get their jab.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need everyone who has received dose one to receive their second dose when it is due. That is our best possible defense against a wave of hospitalizations and even deaths that could be headed our way. Please register to be vaccinated.”

The Permanent Secretary is reminding the public to register before going to vaccination sites as it will allow them to receive their jabs faster rather than spending a lot of time queuing up.

He says those going to vaccination sites without pre-registering, must carry the right documentation that can verify their identity.

Dr Fong says the rest of the world is protecting their people through vaccines and reclaiming the lives they knew.

He says Fiji must join them as we cannot leave ourselves vulnerable.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.