Health PS re-emphasizes on vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccine is Fiji’s path out of the pandemic stresses Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

Dr Fong says through safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine many Fijians can be protected.

He says more than 225,000 have already received at least one dose and called on more Fijians to get their jab.

“We need everyone who has received dose one to receive their second dose when it is due. That is our best possible defense against a wave of hospitalizations and even deaths that could be headed our way. Please register to be vaccinated.”

The Permanent Secretary is reminding the public to register before going to vaccination sites as it will allow them to receive their jabs faster rather than spending a lot of time queuing up.

He says those going to vaccination sites without pre-registering, must carry the right documentation that can verify their identity.

Dr Fong says the rest of the world is protecting their people through vaccines and reclaiming the lives they knew.

He says Fiji must join them as we cannot leave ourselves vulnerable.