Health personnel to return to their stations

Health personnel from the West deployed to Suva to help during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Division will move back to their respective medical stations.

Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says this is to help out in the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Nadi and Lautoka, Malolo and Yasawa.

He says teams from the North will also move back soon following cases recorded in Labasa.

“In the coming week, our health team from Labasa who came to support the Central Division will be returning to support their colleagues in Labasa, the rest of our health teams around the country are again on high alert given this development in our maritime communities.”



Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu

Dr Tudravu says there is a drop in cases in the Central Division and they are now focusing on the Western Division including the maritime islands where cases continue to be recorded on a daily basis.

