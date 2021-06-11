Home

Health officials plead for adherence

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 12:35 pm

The Ministry of Health is pleading with members of the public to adhere to the protocols as we move into day 59 of the second wave of the outbreak.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says people should do all they can to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus.

Those spearheading Fiji’s COVID response efforts have sounded the alarm that more cases will be recorded in the coming days.

