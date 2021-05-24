Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19

Steam therapy and drinking hot water are not the treatment for COVID-19 and does not protect one from contracting COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says that inhaling steam (kuvui) and keeping hydrated with warm drinks are commonly used as home therapy to provide relief from a congested nasal passage, and short-term instant relief from symptoms of cold or inflamed sinuses.

However it stresses that people should not be taken as the treatment or protection from COVID-19 infection.

The Ministry of Health advises that getting vaccinated and practicing the COVID-19 safety measures of wearing a mask when you leave home, washing your hands frequently or hand sanitizing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, practicing safe physical distancing of 2 meters, are still the best layer of protection from getting the COVID-19 virus.

It adds that these health safety measures also help stop the transmission of the virus from one person to another.

The Health Ministry also reiterates to residents who are quarantined as a primary or secondary contact, or isolated as a COVID-19 positive case, to remain in their designated place of quarantine and isolation for the number of days recommended by the health team.

It says adherence to advice on quarantine and isolation, and keeping away from groups and crowded places will help to stop the spread of the virus to others.

The Health Ministry says any home therapy used should not at any time replace the above COVID safe measures.

People are being advised that anyone experiencing the severe COVID-19 symptoms of: having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headaches for a few days, is unable to wake up or stay awake and develops pale, grey or blue discolouration of skin, lips or nail beds, should immediately visit their nearest health facility, hospital or call the toll free number 165.