Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 7:16 am

Steam therapy and drinking hot water are not the treatment for COVID-19 and does not protect one from contracting COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says that inhaling steam (kuvui) and keeping hydrated with warm drinks are commonly used as home therapy to provide relief from a congested nasal passage, and short-term instant relief from symptoms of cold or inflamed sinuses.

However it stresses that people should not be taken as the treatment or protection from COVID-19 infection.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health advises that getting vaccinated and practicing the COVID-19 safety measures of wearing a mask when you leave home, washing your hands frequently or hand sanitizing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, practicing safe physical distancing of 2 meters, are still the best layer of protection from getting the COVID-19 virus.

It adds that these health safety measures also help stop the transmission of the virus from one person to another.

The Health Ministry also reiterates to residents who are quarantined as a primary or secondary contact, or isolated as a COVID-19 positive case, to remain in their designated place of quarantine and isolation for the number of days recommended by the health team.

It says adherence to advice on quarantine and isolation, and keeping away from groups and crowded places will help to stop the spread of the virus to others.

The Health Ministry says any home therapy used should not at any time replace the above COVID safe measures.

People are being advised that anyone experiencing the severe COVID-19 symptoms of: having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headaches for a few days, is unable to wake up or stay awake and develops pale, grey or blue discolouration of skin, lips or nail beds, should immediately visit their nearest health facility, hospital or call the toll free number 165.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.