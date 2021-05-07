Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach

The Health Ministry is now tracking people who have moved from containment to non-containment areas as Fiji records no new cases of COVID-19.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says those who have moved between these two zones, are needed to self isolate for 14 days.

This is in response to numerous concerns raised by many, who had asked FBC News on why people were moving from places, which are contained to places such as Sigatoka and Ba.

Doctor Fong says contact tracers have spent the past 24 hours working through the travel histories of the seven cases announced yesterday.

“As the nurse from Raiwaqa health centre (case 128) had her careFIJI app downloaded and activated we have been able to identify 15 contacts using the app. This is another reminder that the app works, and is an important tool in our fight against the virus, please download it and keep your bluetooth on.”

The Health Ministry is also asking for anyone who attended the Maternal and Child Health Clinic (MCH clinic) at Raiwaqa Health Centre on the following dates are to remain home and contact 158.

*Wednesday April 21st to Friday April 23rd

*Thursday April 29th to Friday April 30th

*Monday May 3rd to Wednesday May 5th

“We know that the rest of the staff in the health centre have tested negative so far, and the nurse was wearing a mask while at work, however we need anyone who attended the MCH clinic on those days to please call us,” says Doctor Fong.

As of today, Fiji has 37 active cases with 12 more recoveries over the last 24 hours. There are now eight border quarantine cases, 23 locally transmitted cases and six under investigation.

We have had 136 cases, 96 recoveries and three deaths since our first case on Match 19 last year.

The ministry has also revealed that as of tomorrow, there will be buses travelling to areas listed as previously, with passenger and driver needed to have careFIJI app and mask with only 50 percent capacity.

This will have stringent screening of who s moving and where and with possible presence of police officers to counter any abuse as the experienced today.

The details for this will be released soon by Ministry for Transport.