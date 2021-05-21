Home

Health Ministry to reveal variant of Nadi case today

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 5:30 am
Ariel view of Nawaka Containment area

The Ministry of Health says they have received data that identifies the variant of two cases recorded in Nadi.

Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says they will need to present this to another forum before it will be released to the public.

Dr. Fong also says they are yet to identify as to what clusters these two cases are linked to.

The two cases are from the same settlement and are linked to each other, however, the Ministry is investigating their sources.

