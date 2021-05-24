Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders

The Health Ministry plans to meet with religious leaders tomorrow to review house of worship protocols ahead of Sunday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this review will be available tomorrow.

Dr Fong also says from next week, all Health Ministry updates will be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only.

These reports will be in the form of a dashboard and public advice will be provided as needed.

Meanwhile, there are 55 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There are nine deaths to report for the period between July 17th to October 3rd.

Eight COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the Central Division and one from the Western Division.

These victims were not fully vaccinated and are all above 40 years of age.

The vaccination coverage rates are 96.1% for adults who have received at least one dose, and 77.4% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The PS adds a verification of their active cases database with deaths and recoveries is ongoing, therefore the death and recovery numbers will likely change when verifications are made.