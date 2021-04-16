Home

COVID-19
Health Ministry to give update

FBC News
April 22, 2021 3:23 pm

Another press briefing is scheduled for this afternoon where the Health Ministry will give Fijians an update on the current COVID-19 situation.

It is expected that Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will once again head this.

There have been once again a number of areas, which have been of interest for the Health officials for the past 24 hours.

We will carry this press live on FBC TV, our six radio stations and our FBC News Facebook.

