Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 12:34 pm
Logs Team mobilizing resources through the borders to support set up of Quarrantine Facilities. [Source: Jeremaia Mataika/Twitter]

The Ministry of Health is now taking steps to set up COVID-19 isolation facilities in all divisions around the country.

This comes as we have received confirmation of isolation centres in Rakiraki, as well as in Suva.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says this was always part of the plan since the pandemic first entered the country last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is all part of the plan of the Ministry of Health, every division has its own isolation facilities and it’s working with the Commissioners, as I said this is a whole of government effort led by Dr. Fong and the team that’s working within the Ministry of Health. This is no different to the plans we have last year, this time around.”

Waqainabete says it is important to be ready to deal with any case or people with symptoms, because the variant we are facing is the same that has basically crippled India.

