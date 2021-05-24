Home

COVID-19

Health Ministry records 65 new cases

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 28, 2021 7:16 am

The Ministry  of Health has 65 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There has been 29 COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 06th July – 17th September.

Twenty-eight COVID-19 deaths were reported from the Central Division while one COVID-19 death was reported from the Western Division.

An analysis of the 29 deaths have highlighted that individuals were aged between 35 to 89 years, 55% are males and 96.5% of the individuals died at home or on their way to the hospital.

82.7% of the deaths were unvaccinated individuals  and 13.8% of the deaths received one dose of the vaccine and one death was fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated individual was elderly and was admitted with severe comorbidity.

There have been 16 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 621 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 619 of these deaths during the outbreak that start in April this year.

There are currently 92 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

46 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 46 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

7 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 4 are in critical condition.

