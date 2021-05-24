Home

Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 9:55 am
[Source: DINFO]

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has received 3,000 WASH COVID-19 Kits from UNICEF.

Waqainabete says UNICEF has been supporting the Health Ministry during all emergency response efforts, including the COVID-19 pandemic and at the height of the third wave, with the provision of WASH supplies and technical support.

He says the Ministry will again collaborate with UNICEF and the Fiji Council of Services (FCOSS) to carry out preparedness and response work for COVID-19 and during this disaster season.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: DINFO]
Through this partnership, FCOSS will conduct a WASH needs assessment in the rural communities and informal settlements of Fiji’s three divisions, as well as support the Divisional Health Offices, in distributing COVID-19 WASH response kits to affected families and persons in need.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says the event was an acknowledgement of the centrality of the multi-stakeholder partnership in the fight Against COVID-19, as well as the effort for community recovery in times of natural disaster.

