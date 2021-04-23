Health Ministry receives new GeneXpert machines

The Ministry of Health this morning received new Gene-X Pert testing machine.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the four new machines will boost their work in identifying COVID-19 cases.

He says with new cases being recorded daily for over a week now, the machines have arrived just in time.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says the machines will be distributed accordingly to support work that is already being done.

The machine donations was an effort made in conjunction of the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat.

All three organizations have assured the Health Ministry they stand ready to assist.