COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 3:47 pm
[Source: John Feakes Twitter]

The Ministry of Health has received another batch of 50,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Australia today.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the vaccines are important in terms of our containment strategy.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says they are pleased and eager to assist Fiji during this crucial time.

Feakes says a total of 120,000 vaccines have now been provided by the Australian Government.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison is expected to write to his Fijian counterpart Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to set up a delivery schedule for the vaccines.

