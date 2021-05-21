Home

Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: US Aid Pacific Islands]

Emergency provision of disinfectants, sanitizers, soap and other infection prevention supplies will assist the Government in controlling the localized outbreak of COVID-19 before it spreads further.

While receiving the supplies, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, thanked stakeholders, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for their timely assistance.

Dr Waqainabete says the items will be used by the health facilities and various places where frontline staff are working around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“In our health facilities at the moment and also in our isolation facilities, it is imperative that they are cleaned rigorously and hygienically and that is why the detergents, disinfectants and equipment are being used up very quickly.”

Dr Waqainabete says the supplies are very useful in being able to help medical personnel in the work that needs to be done and to ensure that the Ministry is keeping their frontline staff and also other people within that facility safe from COVID-19.

