Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines

The Ministry of Health today received over 56,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Japanese Government.

This was delivered through the COVAX Facility.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the vaccines will enable them to fully vaccinate as many Fijians as possible.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro is confident the successful vaccination of the people will build a pathway to re-emergence of livelihoods, an increase of employment and broader economic recovery of Fiji.

The World Health Organisation says this latest batch of vaccines for Fiji is an example of the support the country is providing through the COVAX initiative, which is benefiting people in many parts of the world.

As the co-host of the COVAX Vaccine Summit, Japan announced that it will contribute an additional USD800 million to COVAX, on top of the USD200 million already contributed.

Japan also announced that it will supply vaccines manufactured in Japan to other countries and regions.

