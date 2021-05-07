Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate

The Ministry of Health is pleading with those who ignored the restrictions and managed to move from contaminant areas on Viti Levu into non-containment areas to self-isolate.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they are not looking at handing out punishment for these people but is pleading with them to call 158.

Dr Fong says wherever these people are, they must self-isolate for the next 14 days and they must do it now.

“We are not going to move you back where you came from. But we are going to ask that you self-isolate at home for the next 14 days.”

Dr Fong says requests to move from other parts of Fiji to Viti Levu have all been rejected.

He adds there is no timeline as yet as to when that restriction will be lifted in the foreseeable future.