Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 3:15 pm
Khatriya Hall in Suva and TISI Sangam Hall in Samabula. [Source: Supplied]

The Health Ministry has confirmed it is expanding its reach and securing additional space to be used as isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong told FBC News this is to accommodate the increasing number of cases recorded over the past few days, particularly in the Central Division.

Military personnel and health officials have been putting in the hard yards for the past few days cleaning the facilities before setting up beds for the patients.

The new facilities are Khatriya Hall, Patel Samaj Hall in Toorak, and TISI Sangam Hall in Samabula.

