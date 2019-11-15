Home

Health Ministry investigates risk case in Lautoka

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 5, 2020 2:51 pm
Dr James Fong - Permanent Secretary for Health

The Health Ministry is currently investigating a risk situation at Lautoka Hospital.

Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong confirmed to FBC News that it is not a community transmission of COVID-19 and the Ministry is only taking precautions at this stage.

Dr Fong says there is no current danger to the wider community above the danger level we have been living with since COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stay with us for more details.

