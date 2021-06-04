Home

Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:15 am
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will resume operation from their headquarters at Dinem House today.

Dinem House and the adjacent Namosi House were both closed on Friday for decontamination after it was declared a site of interest, owing to the COVID -19 positive cases from the Incident Management Team.

Both buildings have been thoroughly decontaminated and staff will be able to report to work.

The Ministry advices that the entrance to the two buildings is strictly for essential business only.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete also acknowledged the hardworking frontliners for their work and dedication to ensure health services were delivered to the public.

