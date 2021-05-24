Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

The Ministry of Health is urging pregnant women living in Suva-Nausori corridor, must go to the nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated.

This as the Health Ministry has already begun the rollout of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

It says pregnant women are to provide antenatal care clinic card or a letter from private practitioners and a valid photo identification to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry adds that pregnant women living outside Suva-Nausori corridor, must go to the nearest sub-divisional hospital’s antenatal care clinic to get vaccinated.

It says all individuals above 60 years of age who are residing in Suva-Nausori corridor can go to their nearest vaccination centres including drive-through to get vaccinated.