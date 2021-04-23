Home

Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 5:55 am

There is a high possibility that the Health Ministry is looking at door-to-door vaccination.

This may double up with the mass screening that is being conducted by the Health Ministry staff.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, says this will definitely have to be part of their strategy as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong adds that the only concern with regards to the vaccine is the expiry dates.

“Looks like we might be having some with a longer expiry date, and that will give us a lot more opportunity to do one-on-one vaccination together with the screening.”

Dr Fong hopes that the batch of vaccines that is soon to arrive will have a longer expiry date.

