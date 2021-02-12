Health Ministry confident with the use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ministry of Health is confident in continuing with the use of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine.

This comes after reports were received that at least sixteen health officials at the Sigatoka Hospital felt weak after receiving the vaccine earlier this week.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong says the reports received so far indicate that the effect the vaccine has on Fijians is the same for many people who have received the vaccine in other parts of the world.

“The Fijian physiology is just the same as the many millions of other people who have received the dose. I do not see any effects on the Fijian population or the people we have vaccinated so far that is different from that we have read about as occurring throughout the rest of the world.”

Dr. Fong reiterates that the side effects of the vaccine may last for at least 24 to 72 hours and in some cases for up to a week.

He adds these things occur because the body has produced new cells that act as soldiers to combat the infection that will in turn protect us.

The Permanent Secretary assures that side effects signify the effectiveness of the vaccine.