Health Ministry concludes vaccination campaign in Nadi

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 5:23 am

The Ministry of Health concluded the vaccination campaign in Nadi yesterday.

In a statement, it says after achieving the vaccination of 10,000 target population in Nadi, the campaign at Prince Charles Park has ceased.

However, the Health Ministry says the vaccination campaign is still ongoing at Churchill Park in Lautoka and this will end once the vaccine stock finishes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health encourages all individuals above 18 years of age who are eligible in Lautoka to come forward and get vaccinated.

People are also requested that when at the vaccination sites, be highly vigilant and practice all COVID-19 safety measures with great precaution.

With more vaccines expected to arrive into the country, the Ministry is encouraging people who have yet to be vaccinated to register for the jab online.

