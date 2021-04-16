Expect more cases, Fijians warned

Fijians in the greater Nadi and Lautoka containment areas are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement from tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says movement will only be restricted for emergency purposes, employment, and other essential services.

Dr Fong adds they’re certain that there could be more cases of COVID-19 in the contained areas.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this has prompted authorities to run 600 tests per day over the next two weeks at the minimum.

“If you need to go outside – wear a mask, keep your distance from others, head straight home once you finish your work, shopping or accessing essential services.”

Dr Fong says the Ministry has also been informed that some supermarkets are not enforcing the COVID-19 safety measures and those found guilty will be shut down.

The Permanent Secretary for Health is reminding essential businesses in Nadi and Lautoka to strictly adhere to safety measures and ensure customers maintain a distance of 2 meters and have the careFiji App activated on their mobile phones.