Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|West has no more positive cases|Over 16k vaccinated this week|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |China donates PPE’s worth $500k|Supermarket staff return after given clearance|13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:53 pm
Police checkpoint at Muanikoso.

Some movement has been allowed in the Muanikoso, Nasinu containment area as of this afternoon.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has also confirmed this however, finer details are not clear at the moment.

It’s believed some people from within the area are now able to move out.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Commissioner of Police also confirmed they have received clearance to allow for some movement to take place.

Over the past few days, there have been a number of cases of COVID-19 from the community.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.