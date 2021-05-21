Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso

Some movement has been allowed in the Muanikoso, Nasinu containment area as of this afternoon.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has also confirmed this however, finer details are not clear at the moment.

It’s believed some people from within the area are now able to move out.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Commissioner of Police also confirmed they have received clearance to allow for some movement to take place.

Over the past few days, there have been a number of cases of COVID-19 from the community.