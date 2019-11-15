Health Minister welcomes increase in budget

The Ministry of Health has so far used up to 3 million dollars to respond to the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is not enough as a lot needs to be done to ensure the state preparedness.

Dr Waqainabete says the COVID-19 response budget looks at the whole of governments approach in making sure every Fijian is protected.

“Not only in terms of health but in terms of their financial security, their social security and so forth. Apart from the health perspective, we are happy that within the next 3-4 months we have got $40m.”

The Economy Minister yesterday announced a $40 million budget for the Health Ministry in the fight against COVID-19.

This is on top of the $347.5m that is in play for the current financial year.