COVID-19

Health Minister visits to thank and encourage health care workers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 4:30 pm
Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete today visited health care workers in Nadi [Source: Ministry of Health]

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete today visited health care workers in Nadi to thank and encourage them for being at the front line of the COVID-19 response.

This as Fiji has now recorded two coronavirus cases.

Patient one is a Fiji Airways Flight attendant who is believed to have got the infection abroad and his 47-year old Mother who contracted it from her son.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Waqainabete visited health workers at the Nadi hospital and also those at the Nadi Airport.


[Source: Ministry of Health]

The Minister says at such a time it is important that health workers are commended and credited for lifesaving work.

“We came to visit the hospital, specifically to see our staff, they have been working around the clock in making sure they look after Fijians in isolation and also we just talk with them to encourage them.”

Dr. Waqainabete also says that as part of his visit was to inspect firsthand the Ministry’s health protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister reminding Fijians to ensure they are following proper hygiene processes and practicing social distancing.

