COVID-19

Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 6:29 am

A lot of people are turning up at medical clinics with the common cold and influenza.

The Fiji Medical Association says a flu bug is going around and it is becoming difficult to differentiate between the common flu and COVID-19 as both have similar symptoms.

Article continues after advertisement

President Dr Basharat Munshi is advising general practitioners to take note of all their patients travel history.

“At the moment the case definition is a history of travel or a history of contact with someone with COVID-19. So that is the only way to differentiate it.”

Dr Munshi says patients with no travel history are given symptomatic treatment however if the patients have a positive history the practitioners follow the protocol in place.

“There is a protocol in place where we inform the Fiji Centre for Disease Control. The team mobilizes and the patients get flagged and test for Coronavirus and they get tested.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the health officials are working around the clock to identify and isolate those suspected of having COVID-19.

“Remember this is the FLU season so the symptoms are relatively similar. It is very important that health officials are focusing on the task in hand and pick up those with the low tolerance who they suspect have COVID-19.”

Dr Munshi says COVID-19 is highly infectious so close contact increases the likelihood of transmission therefore, Fijians should start picking up habits that will reduce the chances of contracting this virus.

The Association says people must visit a doctor if they develop flu like symptoms.

