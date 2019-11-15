Home

Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 4:25 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

Health Minister has taken a swipe at the Opposition for alleging that government was responsible for Coronavirus in the country.

After numerous questions and accusations, from the Opposition, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete  highlighted that the 28-year-old flight attendant, the first COVID-19 case in Fiji had breached the strict instructions given to him and did not reveal full information about his symptoms.

Dr Waqainabete says the flight attendant was responsible for 300 people whom the ministry had to contact and find out whether they have been infected or not.

“The first case left his hotel in San Francisco to party and did not return. He stayed with family despite strict instructions that they have to stay in the hotel and not venture out. He then went to a market with his family when he was told to stay in his hotel until his flight departure like others.”

Dr Waqainabete says the 28-year-old violated the 14 days home quarantine period.

“He disregarded all instructions and company policies. We have people who flew on the flight with him to New Zealand who called us and told us that he was wearing a mask and coughing.”

The Health Minister says it is the responsibility of every Fijian to be truthful while filling the declaration form.

The Minister during his response to the COVID-19 response budget also called on the Opposition side to not cause fear-mongering and not to propagate fake news.

