Health Minister pleased with protocols

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says their arrangements with the tourism industry designed to prevent COVID-19 transmissions are working as expected.

A detailed plan has been worked out between the Ministry, Fiji Airways, Fiji Airports and hotels on how to manage the entry and movement of tourists.

Four days into the resumption of international travel, Dr Waqainabete says he is pleased with how things are running.

“So far, so good. Since the first planes came in, we’ve been talking with our team in Nadi. They haven’t been concerned about anything at all. We’ve had a lot of people come through. It is reassuring to see the systems are in place and are working.”

Hundreds of visitors who have been arriving since Wednesday are completing their three days stay at a CareFiji Commitment Certified hotel or resort.

At the end of the three days, if they return a negative COVID-19 result, these tourists will be free to visit the larger community.