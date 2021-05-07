Home

Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 3:25 pm

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says mothers play an important role in the development of kids.

Dr Waqinabete thanked his staff and mothers who cannot be with their loved ones today for sacrificing their family time.

He adds today is the day when children can reflect on their mother’s teachings.

Article continues after advertisement

“The roles of the mum are something that cannot be replaced. On this mother’s day, I want to wish all the mums all the best. Also for those of us who have lost our mums a great day and a wonderful day to reflect on our late mum and the great principles that they have given us.”

Dr Waqainabete wishes a happy mother’s day to all mothers on the frontline including the healthcare professionals, members of the disciplined forces, and other units that are supporting their work.

