Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 7:06 am
Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete in Yasawa [Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Health has seen a shift in response from Fijians in the Yasawa and the Mamanuca Group of islands in support of the vaccination program.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the majority of Fijians on the islands are now fully vaccinated despite hesitancy when vaccination was rolled out initially.

He adds the remaining population is expected to receive their second jab soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we continue doing awareness, surveillance for COVID-19 and also encouraging our people in the Yasawa’s to be vaccinated for COVID-19. And health officials will help support them over the next few days with their advocacy.”

Dr Waqainabete says health officials based at the eight health and nursing stations on the two island groups are ramping up the vaccination program.

“Certainly, we continue to encourage our team that is out there, most of them have been away for 17-days in total – away from their families, just to ensure that they work in that regard.”

The Health Minister believes that support from the Vanua is critical to boosting Fiji’s full vaccination coverage.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

