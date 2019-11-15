Health Care on Air Pacific training to help frontline workers

More than 5000 front-line healthcare workers in the Pacific will now benefit from the Health Care on Air Pacific training which will be aired on radio and other communication platforms soon.

It will help provide healthcare workers with training on managing COVID-19 infections when they arise, while continuing to deliver quality essential health services to the most remote and hard to reach populations.

This is an initiative by the Pacific governments together with the UNICEF, the government of the United States, New Zealand and Japan.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the radio program highlights the strong commitment to the region by the government of the United States of America in both preventing the spread of the virus and containing it.

“Through the generosity of the government we will continue to lead in this pandemic, were on our way to supporting those in need around the globe”

This is the first ever regional training with the support from the World Health Organization.

The training will be aired over a period of six months with a total of 33 broadcasts of 30 minutes.