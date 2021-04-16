Home

Have some heart says Dr Fong

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 22, 2021 4:06 pm

The Health Ministry says the privacy of people such as that of the 14-year-old student, who tested positive of COVID-19, has been compromised by many.

This comes as the name of the youngster, plus her school details was circulated on social media today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, also expressing his anger at the Fiji Times newspaper and Fiji Television, for going into Wainitarawau, in Cunningham, where the family lives and taking footage, pictures and interviews.

He says this not only put the people at risk, but also the journalists also are exposing themselves, which put pressure on the Health officials.

Doctor Fong says instead of sensationalizing stories and having no heart.

