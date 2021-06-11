HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group

A group from Nadawa, Nasinu has reached out to families in the Nakasi HART today with food rations.

Team Leader, Rajnesh Lingam, says this is part of their ongoing support which began a year ago.

The group has so far supported over 300 families and is particularly focusing on vulnerable Fijians affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak

Lingam says meeting and listening to stories from people have kept him and his group wanting to support more needy families.

“The notion that people express, the story that they share with us keeps us going and once we complete one phase we approach more people we share their stories, we share pictures with them and then we tell them that there are people out there who need assistance.”

Resident Anareta Tuiloma says the assistance was timely as many of their community members have been left jobless because of the pandemic.

Tuiloma says their cupboards have never been left empty as they have been receiving support.