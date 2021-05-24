Home

Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:50 am

Gunu Village in Yasawa has been identified as a high-risk area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a team will visit the village today to conduct assessment and testing for contacts and symptomatic cases.

The Assistant Roko for Yasawa will assist with the facilitation.

Article continues after advertisement

Ongoing surveillance and testing on Naviti Island in the Yasawa Group have also identified ten more cases of COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says positive cases are now noted in Somosomo village, Nasoqo settlement, Kese village, and Muara village.

While the two index cases at Cobi village in Malolo Island have been recovered and cleared by the Health team, there are still 22 active cases in Vunabaka and 5 active cases in Solevu Village.

Surveillance and testing continue at Vunibaka settlement and Solevu village and movement restriction remains in force for the whole island.

There are now 27 active cases in Malolo, all of whom are linked to the 2 index cases.

In the coming days, a whole-of-Government community engagement and response team is also planned to visit the villages and settlements in Naviti and Viwa Island.

They will conduct surveillance and testing, awareness sessions, and attend to immediate health and social needs that will be identified during the visit.

The PS adds the lockdown for the Nabouwalu containment area has been lifted as no new cases have been identified.

The movement restriction in the Namara Tiri containment zone remains in force, and surveillance of the community, as well as follow-up of contacts, is ongoing.

 

