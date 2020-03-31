Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements

Rooms at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji are now being given out on rent to a few guests stranded in Fiji.

This was due to our borders closed last month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

General Manager Charles Homsey revealed to FBC News that the Resort has drawn up a rental agreement with the seventy tourists to help them financially during this crisis.

Homsey says currently the guests staying are not paying for their rooms per night.

“So they are running it as their own private house now and still we consider them our guests and we take care of them but yeah that principle has changed now although its not profitable operation we just need to do it.”

With two more new confirmed cases in Suva, Homsey says only 50 staff are working on rotational basis out of their 400 plus workers.

“We exhausted the annual leave and after the annual leave we began the unpaid leave in fact it’s not unpaid leave as the board of directors at Radisson Group decided to continue on paying the staff a certain amount per week until the situation ends.”

Meanwhile Manager for the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi Daniel Roy also says they have a few guests with their occupancy rate at 30 percent.

Roy also says they have to ensure the guests feel at home despite this difficult time.

“None of our staff have been laid off we got all our 121 staff who are on reduced hours and what we do we try to keep them on a rotational basis and roster according to our occupancy levels are.”

He adds that if the circumstances worsen, they will have to completely shut down operations.

