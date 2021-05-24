Home

Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:26 pm

A few sugarcane farmers from Vanua Levu are urging other growers to harvest their cane on time.

Niranjan Deo of Lalakoro Seaqaqa says that despite the debate on the forecasted price, he is confident that the government will fulfill its promise.

Deo is urging farmers to make use of the favourable weather conditions and harvest the cane before the rainy weather kicks in.

He says they have also suffered a lot due to the two tropical cyclones, however, they overcame the challenges and are now focusing on harvesting the cane and transporting it to the mill.

He adds the government has assisted them a lot in terms of providing harvesters and subsidies for fertilizer and weedicide.

“There should not be a time when we regret our decision. The government is doing its work. We are being sad on the forecast price and don’t want to harvest but the government has provided us with funds to plant sugarcane.”

Francis Yunus is also excited for the harvesting season and has requested fellow farmers to do the same.

He adds it will be unfortunate if farmers are not able to harvest because of the forecast price leaving the cane lying on the farm.

“I don’t have enough laborers here because of the virus. I request all the farmers in Seaqaqa to please harvest your cane and send it to the mill. If you cut the cane you will get the money and if you don’t harvest you won’t get the money. “

The farmers have acknowledged the government for providing the harvester which has made their work easy.

