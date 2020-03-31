Group of women resort to other alternatives for livelihood

A number of women have shown strength in the face of financial hardships after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

56-year-old Bulou Elenoa from Kadavu has lived off the ocean her whole life.

She’s now motivating her daughters to use their traditional knowledge and tap into the abundance of natural resources.

“My two daughters have been laid off from their respective work places. Considering the trying times we are in today, I told my daughters that we need to resort to fishing, collecting kaikoso and lumi for our sustenance until they find another employment opportunity”.

Lavenia Tagicaki from Samabula in Suva is pushing her boundaries.

She’s never been fishing, but now spends everyday out at sea since losing her job at a footwear store.

“I’ve been laid off and this is the first time for myself to come out at sea for fishing and these are other means to generate resources or finances”.

With the threat of COVID-19 hovering over Fiji, leisure fishing at the Nasese sea-wall and anywhere else for that matter is strictly prohibited for now.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

