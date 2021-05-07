Grog consumption tops arrest list

Drinking grog during curfew hours has once again topped the list of arrests, as 17 people were arrested over the last 24-hour for breaching curfew orders and health restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded seven cases of which five were arrested for drinking grog at the Muanivatu settlement in Vatuwaqa.

A 26-year-old man was found crossing the Dokanaisuva roadblock while another man was found loitering along the Caubati area during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eastern Division recorded eight cases including five that were found drinking kava at Namuka village in Nakelo.

A 29-year-old driver was arrested for driving without a pass at the Gusuisavu area in Naitasiri while a 35-year-old man of Kuiva was found intoxicated during curfew hours.

A 15-year-old girl of Vatukalo was found not wearing a mask while traveling in a PSV.

The two cases recorded in the Western Division involved a 45-year-old man who was found walking along Vomo Street in Lautoka and a 26-year-old man was found drunk and loitering in the Lautoka area.

The Central and Eastern Division recorded nil cases.