COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Grocery assistance applications open at 9am tomorrow

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 5, 2021 9:30 pm

People in Nadi who are eligible for the $90 grocery assistance can apply via text message to 161, from 9am tomorrow.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Goundar confirms the Nadi area from the Momi junction to Lomolomo will be processed first, followed by Lautoka on Friday and the other areas to follow suit.

Goundar has urged applicants to put the money to good use.

“We’re providing this cash generally targeted for families to purchase groceries. We are giving them the freedom to choose items that they can purchase. There are no restrictions but the country is going through a tough time and we urge everyone that the tax-payers funds be used wisely.”

Those eligible can use either the Vodafone network or Digicel with no fees and charges by service providers.

Goundar also confirms all applications will be verified with the Fiji National Provident Fund as well as customer records from Vodafone and Digicel to identify their location.

Applicants must include their full name, FNPF account number, their occupation, home address and the number of people in their household.

The Ministry of Economy will conduct random verification to ensure there is no abuse and those caught may face legal action.

