Woman tests positive, greater Nadi, Lautoka area in lockdown

The greater Nadi and Lautoka area have gone into lockdown as of 4 am today and police have imposed a 24-hour curfew.

In a statement this morning, the Health Ministry says a 53-year-old woman, one of those first-generation contacts stemming from the border quarantine case announced yesterday has registered a positive COVID-19 result.

The woman worked in a border quarantine facility but has since entered public spaces.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the woman resides in Nadi. She has a travel history in Nadi and Lautoka.

All members of her household have already been entered into quarantine awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests.

The lockdown is to aid rapid contact tracing and reduce the likelihood of further transmission.

The areas on lockdown span from Momi Junction and the Mulomulo Post bearing towards Sigatoka, to Nacilau, Vakabuli, and the Waiwai crossing bearing towards Ba.

Passenger travel out of these areas has been halted by road, air, and sea.

Passenger travel into the area will be permitted over the next 24 hours for Fijians who reside within the greater Nadi and Lautoka Area.

However, those allowed to enter the area must head straight home and will not be allowed to come out of the lockdown area.

Fijians in these areas are to stay home.

Public gatherings should not happen.

No services should run except for essential medical services.

Later today, an announcement will cover when essential businesses, including banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, and other essential service providers, may safely resume operation with strict physical distancing enforced.

For now, all schools and businesses will be closed.

For the rest of Fiji, schools, workplaces, businesses and inter-island shipping services may remain open.

However, the Health Ministry is encouraging people to avoid non-essential travel and large gatherings.

Outside of the greater Nadi and Lautoka area, curfew hours will remain from 11 pm to 4 am.

The Ministry will also be re-activating fever clinics within the lockdown area.

All Fijians must adhere to the practices of good handwashing, strict physical distancing, where possible, and mask-wearing in public spaces.

If you are feeling unwell, stay home and report your symptoms to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Ministry continues to run COVID-19 tests on the first- and second-generation contacts identified through its contact tracing effort stemming from the border quarantine case announced yesterday.