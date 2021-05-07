Home

Gratitude packs for frontliners

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 7, 2021 1:50 pm
[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji]

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji and the New Zealand High Commission have teamed up to pay gratitude to the front line COVID-19 workers.

The Gratitude Packs worth over $72,000 will be given to 2,500 medical and non-medical personnel who are serving across the various quarantine, containment, health, vaccination and other facilities.

Sai Prema Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says frontliners are working tirelessly and it’s important to express love and gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Curr says the strength, bravery, sacrifice and compassion of frontliners does not go unseen as they put their own health at risk to help others.

Each pack includes a hand sanitizer, snack and groceries.

