Grace Road Church maintains stand

The Grace Road Church is maintaining its stand that COVID-19 has emerged because their leader Reverend Okjoo Shin was unjustly charged and trialed.

Responding to the email sent by FBC News, the Church says Grace Road Group is truly accomplishing the word of God in reality and therefore this is not just a statement but this is who they are

The Church further says their Reverend Okjoo Shin has been sent to proclaim God’s will on His behalf.

Article continues after advertisement

They further state that Shin has been interpreting the Bible for the past 13 years and revealing the mysteries hidden in the Bible.

The Church says Reverend Shin has been carrying out the perfect biblical reformation to stop people from preaching all lies different from the Bible and this was the reason why she is being hated and framed as a cult

The Church has gone on further saying that those who framed Reverend Okjoo Shin as a cult without even knowing the biblical definition of a cult are the self-proclaimed pastors, self-proclaimed exhorter, self-proclaimed church elders, self-proclaimed church deacons, Nadi Korean Church, Full Gospel Church, Methodist Church, and even Korean missionaries.

In a paid advertisement in Saturday’s Fiji Sun, the Church claimed that the Spirit of Truth was slandered as a cult, persecuted, and imprisoned.

In the one page paid advertisement the Church is claiming that “COVID-19 is God’s warning to turn from lawlessness and unrighteous and a sign to show the end of the time for

The Church says they joined hands with the media agency like Seoul Broadcast System and Al Jazeera and that SBS producer visited Fiji 3 times but found no evidence of any of the allegations, yet the maliciously edited TV show ‘Unanswered Questions’ was aired 3 times under his agenda without a shred of truth.

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa says they do not have any working connection with Grace Road church.

FBC News is also trying to get comments from the other church groups in the country.

























