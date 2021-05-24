Home

GP’s have been part of COVID-19 response: Dr Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:07 pm

The Minister for Health says it is likely that the expanded immunization program for General Practitioners may include COVID-19 vaccination.

However, Doctor Ifereimi Waqaianebete says currently General Practitioners are not administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctor Waqainabete says the COVID-19 National Taskforce and other stakeholders have discussed this and have made recommendations that have been put forward to the health executives committee.

“Given that the expanded program of immunization is given by the general practitioners and the fact that the government is also working with the general practitioners. There are 17 GP’s we have who are looking after those who need to be seen for general outpatient services, we believe this will happen in due course.”

Dr Waqainabete says GP’s have also been part of the COVID-19 response.

He adds the most important thing is to ensure that majority of the population is vaccinated.

The Minister says COVID-19 will become endemic and will be in our lives for a longer period.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.