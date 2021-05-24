Govt assistance to continue despite criticism

COVID-19 vaccination, food rations, and the $360 unemployment benefit are some forms of assistance provided by the government to help Fijians.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda i-Lalakai Programme, Voreqe Bainimarama says the government will not be deterred by critics and even those who oppose the government will receive benefits.

With more assistance to come, Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government walks the talk and delivers on promises.

“For those of you that continue to criticize the government, this is how we do it, your comments will not let us down. You keep talking, we will keep on working, and we will never stop helping Fijians that are in need.”

Bainimarama adds attempts to discredit the government will not derail policies to assist those affected by COVID-19.

“We work to ensure that we provide the best to every Fijian, the help given so far is part of other assistances that we have in place to provide in the coming months.”

The government has also given time for some applicants for the $360 payment to get vaccinated instead of rejecting their applications outright.

“The assistance we have given so far is another way of the government to encourage every Fijian to rise again, know what you are capable of and work towards it.”

Bainimarama says the assistance should help Fijians get back on track and plan a COVID-19 safe future for them and their families.

