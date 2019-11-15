Government’s decisive actions worked: Minister

The government’s decisive actions have helped contain the coronavirus around the country.

This was highlighted by Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Dr Waqainabete says without the government’s decision to put in place curfews and restrict social gatherings, Fiji would still be struggling to fight the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is something that we can all celebrate that we all participated in making Fiji COVID contain. First and foremost the decisive action by the Honorable Prime Minister, I have been very impressed by the way he accepts our advice from the Ministry of Health and making the decisive actions, so that we can be able to contain COVID19.”

Dr. Waqainabete says the next critical step is getting used to the new normal and try to get the economy, education and business back on track.

Fiji is COVID-19 free since Tuesday after releasing its last COVID-19 patient.