Government works to repatriate more Fijians

The Fijian government continues to work to bring back Fijian nationals who have been stranded overseas in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan says while borders remain closed, they have been able to facilitate the return of some Fijians on select repatriation flights.

“At the moment the borders are closed but despite that we were able to bring 64 of our nationals about a week ago, they’re in quarantine. And another flight which was supposed to happen on the 4th, that didn’t eventuate because we couldn’t get the seats on that. It was on Air India, so the next flight I’ve been told is around the 15th and we’ll see how best we can find seats on that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Karan says they continue to liaise with their overseas counterparts to accommodate Fijians where possible on chartered flights that gets them home.